Roblox revenues rose 29% during 2024

Roblox reported its financial results for Q4 and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, demonstrating that the platform continues to increase growth as it begins to see a slight decrease in net losses.

The numbers:

Q4

Revenue: $988.2 million, up 32% year-on-year

$988.2 million, up 32% year-on-year Bookings: $1.36 billion, up 21% year-on-year

$1.36 billion, up 21% year-on-year Net losses: $218.4 million, compared to $325 million in the same quarter last year

Full-year

Revenue: $3.6 billion, up 29% year-on-year

$3.6 billion, up 29% year-on-year Bookings: $4.36 billion, up 24% year-on-year

$4.36 billion, up 24% year-on-year Net losses: $935.5 million, compared to $1.16 billion last year

The highlights:

The firm finished Q4 and the fiscal year on a strong note, with revenue and bookings up on both fronts.

While it's still posting significant losses, the company has seen a drop in the reported amount compared to the previously recorded periods.

"Roblox had a strong 2024, driven by our commitment to innovation and community," said CEO and founder David Baszucki. "As we aim to support 10% of the world's global gaming market, we'll continue investing in our virtual economy, app performance, and AI-powered discovery and safety, empowering creators and user experience."

Daily active users grew by 19% to 85.3 million during Roblox's fourth quarter. It experienced 18.7 billion hours of engagement, representing a growth of 21% year-on-year.

The platform's average monthly unique payers hit 18.9 million during Q4, with players spending an average of $23.97 each month.

Roblox partly attributed this rise to its virtual currency, Robux, being offered on lower-cost platforms towards the end of 2024.

"We believe several key drivers enabled us to accelerate growth in 2024 over the prior year and to deliver strong top line growth in Q4 2024," it said. "These are trends that we have discussed previously and we believe provide us with momentum in 2025 and for several years to come."

These trends include investments in technology and improvements to the platform's infrastructure to support more concurrent users.

However, Roblox did note that it experienced "difficult growth comparisons" during its fourth quarter following its expansions on PlayStation and "significant Xbox update" in October 2023, followed by a "large prepaid card purchase in November 2023."

Looking ahead, Roblox expects revenue to be between $4.24 billion and $4.34 billion, with bookings between $5.2 billion and $5.3 billion. As for net losses, it forecasts these to be between $1.07 billion and $995 million.