Roblox reportedly part of SEC investigation

Roblox is reportedly part of an active investigation being conducted by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

As reported by Bloomberg, a response to a Freedom of Information request revealed that the firm was included in an investigation.

However, the SEC could not share further details as it could cause "harm to the ongoing enforcement proceeding."

No further details of the investigation have been shared at this time.

Last October, Roblox refuted claims made in a report published by Hindenburg Research that it inflated metrics for investors and failed to protect minors.

"The financial claims made by Hindenburg are misleading," the firm said in a statement. "The authors are short sellers and have an agenda irrespective of the substance of Roblox's business model and results."

In response to concerns over protection of minors, the company said: "Roblox takes any content or behaviour on the platform that doesn't abide by its standards extremely seriously, and has a set of proactive and preventative safety measures designed to catch and prevent malicious or harmful activity on the platform."

In November 2024, Roblox implemented significant changes to its safety systems and parental controls to protect children under 13 using its platform.

Roblox recently published its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year, reporting growth in both revenue and bookings with a drop in net losses compared to previously recorded periods.