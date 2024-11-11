Roblox adds more safety features to protect under 13s

Roblox has announced the addition of more safety features for users under the age of 13 on its platform.

As detailed on the Roblox Creator Hub, two changes are to be implemented over the coming months. This includes the moderation of unrated experiences and restricted access to social hangouts and free-form user creation.

"Parents and young users need accurate information about the experiences they are playing," it wrote. "We are also updating our policies to address user behaviour that can potentially pose a risk to our youngest users."

Unrated experiences will be restricted from children under the age of 13. Creators must fill out a questionnaire that ensures experiences are appropriate for these users by December 3, 2024. After this date, any unrated experiences will be unplayable, unsearchable, and undiscoverable by users under 13.

From November 18, social hangouts and free-form 2D content (i.e. drawing and writing) will only be available for users over the age of 13.

Last month, Roblox announced changes to its parental controls. This included updating content maturity and default settings, in addition to a new type of account that enables parents to closely monitor their children's activity.

Roblox has previously disputed criticism on how it protects minors on its platform. A report published by Hindenburg Research in October accused the company of failing to protect minors.

The firm refuted these claims, and said it takes inappropriate behaviour and content "extremely seriously."