Roblox adds further changes to safety systems and parental controls

Roblox has announced significant changes to its safety systems and parental controls to protect children under 13.

Starting today, Roblox will implement changes in remote parental control, updated communication settings, and the addition of content labels to experiences.

Parents and caregivers will be able to remotely view and manage their child's account, where they can set spending limits and manage screen time.

They will also have access to their child's friend list and monitor their child's access to specific chat features. Users under 13 can no longer use direct messaging on platform chats, and will be limited in what messages they can broadcast in games and experiences.

As for content labels, these will replace experience guidelines and will describe what content users can expect in an experience. Users under nine can only access minimal or mild content by default, with parental consent required to access moderate content.

Experiences with a restricted content label will remain blocked for younger users until they are 17 or over.

These updates are supported by partner organisations of Roblox, including the National Association for Media Literacy Education and the Family Online Safety Institute.

"As our platform has grown in scale, we have always recognised that our approach to safety must evolve with it," said Roblox chief safety officer Matt Kaufman. "Today's launch represents the next stage in that evolution.

"It is the culmination of many months of product development and consultation with online safety experts, and follows the rollout of more than 30 new safety feature enhancements this year alone, as we continue on our mission to build a safe and civil space to play."

Family Online Safety CEO Stephan Balkam added: "As parents look for ways to stay informed and engaged in their children's digital lives, Roblox's enhanced parental controls are a considerable leap forward.

"By offering robust tools for non-intrusive monitoring and privacy, Roblox is providing families with the confidence they need to foster a secure and enriching online environment."

Roblox's overhaul of safety features began last month, when it announced that the above changes in chat and content restrictions were to be introduced, in addition to a new type of parental account.

Last week, Roblox rolled out additional safety features, including the moderation of unrated experiences, restricted access to social hangouts and free-form user creation.