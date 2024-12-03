RNIB launches accessibility toolkit for devs to support gamers with sight loss

The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) has launched the Design for Every Game initiative to support developers in providing accessible games for people with sight loss.

As detailed on the charity's website, the initiative features a player testing panel consisting of a diverse group of gamers with sight loss.

The RNIB has encouraged the games industry, research institutions, and academia to engage with the panel to help ensure "games and studies are inclusive and accessible."

The initiative also features the Best Practices in Accessible Gaming 2024 Development Kit, which has been designed to help developers integrate accessibility into their games.

"With platform-specific solutions and accessibility frameworks, the DevKit empowers [developers] to create immersive, fully navigable experiences that meet the needs of gamers with sight loss while maintaining technical integrity," the charity said.

The RNIB also worked with TP&M and HEX to develop the browser-based adventure game Spectrum Shift, which demonstrates features from the DevKit including menu narration, audio cues, haptic feedback, scalable UI, and high-contrast visuals.