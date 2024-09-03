Risk of Rain dev Hopoo Games on hiatus as co-founders join Valve

US-based indie studio and Risk of Rain developer Hopoo Games appears to be taking a break as multiple members of the team, including its two co-founders, take on roles at Valve.

The developer announced the move in a series of posts on X, stating that co-founders Duncan Drummond and Paul Morse — "alongside many other talented members at Hopoo Games" — will be working on game development for the Half-Life and Counter-Strike studio.

It's unclear whether Drummond and Morse's new roles are permanent or temporary contracts. GamesIndustry.biz has contacted Hopoo Games and Valve for more information.

As a result of the personnel moves, production on Hopoo Games' next unannounced title — referred to only as 'Snail' — has now ceased.

However, the studio's statement implies that there may be a future for Hopoo further down the line.

"It's been an exciting and transformative 12 years," the team wrote. "We feel lucky for the opportunities we've had, and deeply appreciate both our team and fans that have supported us and our games.

"We love making games - and will continue to do so, for years to come. We're excited to be working side-by-side with the talented people at Valve. But for now - sleep tight, Hopoo Games."

Hopoo Games sold the Risk of Rain IP to Gearbox for an undisclosed sum back in 2022. Despite player backlash against the latest DLC for Risk of Rain 2, Rock Paper Shotgun reported yesterday that Drummond believes that Gearbox is "heading in the right direction" with the game.