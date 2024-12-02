Riot Games to issue penalties for "off-platform conduct"

Riot Games has announced further changes to its terms of service for its creator community, including a step to issue penalties for "off-platform conduct."

As posted on its website, the firm clarified that the update applies "very specifically and only to content where Riot's games are the background of the content produced."

For example, if a creator were to use hateful language or other misconduct during a stream, but did not do so in-game over chat or voice communication, a penalty can still be issued.

"If you say or do things that break our terms of service while broadcasting or creating content about our games, we can restrict access to your Riot accounts (and suspend your Partner privileges if you are part of our Partner program," it added.

In addition to this change, Riot announced that it would restrict access to a player's entire Riot account for violations of its terms of service.

These updates will come into effect on January 3, 2025.