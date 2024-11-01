Respawn blocks Apex Legends on platforms using Linux including Steam Deck

Respawn has blocked Linux OS access to Apex Legends, affecting players using Steam Deck.

The developer detailed the move in a blog post, citing the decision as part of efforts to combat cheating.

"We've identified Linux OS as being a path for a variety of impactful exploits and cheats," it wrote.

"As a result, we've decided to block Linux OS access to the game. While this will impact a small number of Apex players, we believe the decision will meaningfully reduce instances of cheating in our game."

The games firm continued: "We had to weigh the decision on the number of players who were legitimately playing on Linux/the Steam Deck versus the greater health of the population of players for Apex. While the population of Linux users is small, their impact infected a fair amount of players' games."

As Linux is used by default on Steam Deck, Respawn determined that there is "no reliable way" for it to "differentiate a legitimate Steam deck from a malicious cheat claiming to be a Steam Deck (via Linux)."

However, Apex Legends will remain available on Steam Deck if players opt to use Windows instead of Linux.

Respawn also clarified that users who play the game on Steam via PC and other supported platforms will not be affected.

Back in 2019, Respawn said it had banned over 355,000 cheaters from Apex Legends over a month after its launch.