Report: Ubisoft Barcelona unions file lawsuit against return to office mandate

Unions for Ubisoft's AAA and mobile studios in Barcelona have filed a lawsuit against the Assassin's Creed publisher over its remote work policy changes.

In affiliation with Spanish trade body CGT (Confederación General del Trabajo), the unions are demanding that Ubisoft revert the return to office mandate and ensure remote working is protected by a collective agreement.

As detailed in an email sent to GamesIndustry.biz, the unions claimed that though both sides were up to negotiate, management had yet to put forward a proposal since the lawsuit was filed on October 14.

The changes proposed by Ubisoft will allegedly see employees return to work for at least three days a week.

This will replace current monthly remote working guidelines that provide 60% of the monthly days, as chosen by workers, as home-based. Those on a full-time work from home scheme will also have to follow the policy.

The unions claim that Ubisoft's decision was made "suddenly and without transparency", highlighting that it would create logistical problems as offices aren't prepared to accommodate all remote workers at once.

Ubisoft reportedly said the return to office mandate was for "team creativity" and "better communication", but the unions argue that "management has consistently failed to present any actual tangible benefits to back this measure."

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Ubisoft for comment.

In September, over 700 employees at Ubisoft France participated in a three-day strike in response to the same return to office mandate. Last month, employees at Ubisoft Milan called for a one-day strike in solidarity with Ubisoft France.