Report: Sony working on new PlayStation handheld

Sony is reportedly working on a handheld console compatible with the PlayStation 5 portfolio.

That's according to Bloomberg, who talked to sources close to the matter, with the device reportedly years away from launch. The anonymous sources also said that, since it's so early in development, Sony could still ultimately decide not to bring it to market.

The publication further reported that this new PlayStation handheld would build upon the PS Portal, with the latter initially envisioned as a standalone portable rather than a streaming device that needs to be connected to a PS5, sources said.

This report follows comments from Xbox boss Phil Spencer a couple of weeks ago, confirming that Microsoft is currently working on handheld prototypes.

Meanwhile, Sony launched support for cloud streaming on the PS Portal for PlayStation Plus subscribers last week, meaning users are able to play on the handheld without needing a PS5. The feature is currently in beta and therefore the offer is still limited.

The PS Portal launched a year ago, and sold out in two days.