Report: NetEase to shut down Ouka Studios

NetEase Games is reportedly planning to close Ouka Studios, according to a recent Bloomberg report.

Sources told the outlet that "all but a handful of jobs" had been cut at the Visions of Mana developer, and that those remaining will "oversee the rollout of its final games" before it shuts down.

Reporter Takashi Mochizuki later added on social media that NetEase had reportedly been cutting staff "since this spring at least."

In response, NetEase said it had "nothing to announce" in regards to the reported closure.

"In supporting studios outside China, we craft our strategy based on our goal of providing better gaming experiences to local and global players."

The games firm added it was "always making necessary adjustments to reflect market conditions."

NetEase launched Ouka Studios in 2020, with a focus on developing console games.