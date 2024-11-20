Report: Kwalee lays off "at least 10" people

Kwalee is reportedly conducting another round of layoffs, affecting "at least 10" employees.

Sources told Mobilegamer.biz that most of the redundancies affected Kwalee's marketing team.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Kwalee for further clarification.

Earlier this year, Kwalee laid off an unknown number of staff following a restructure to better align itself to "significant growth opportunities."

Kwalee confirmed that less than 40 people had lost their jobs, and clarified it was planning to grow its headcount from 346 workers last year to between 410 and 420 this year.