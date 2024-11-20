Skip to main content

Report: Kwalee lays off "at least 10" people

Redundancies said to affect the publisher's marketing team

Image credit: Kwalee
Sophie McEvoy avatar
News by Sophie McEvoy Staff Writer
Published on

Kwalee is reportedly conducting another round of layoffs, affecting "at least 10" employees.

Sources told Mobilegamer.biz that most of the redundancies affected Kwalee's marketing team.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Kwalee for further clarification.

Earlier this year, Kwalee laid off an unknown number of staff following a restructure to better align itself to "significant growth opportunities."

Kwalee confirmed that less than 40 people had lost their jobs, and clarified it was planning to grow its headcount from 346 workers last year to between 410 and 420 this year.

Read this next

Sophie McEvoy avatar
Sophie McEvoy is a Staff Writer at GamesIndustry.biz. She is based in Hampshire and has been a gaming & entertainment journalist since 2018.