Report: In-game spending by children decreases to €31

The average monthly spending on in-game extras by children has decreased from €39 to €31, according to a new report.

This is according to a survey from Video Games Europe conducted by Ipsos, which surveyed 2,772 adults over 18 who are parents or guardians of children playing games.

73% of parents claimed their children spend between €1 and €20 a month on in-game extras, with the most popular being items that impact gameplay.

30% of minors purchase cosmetic items, while rewards such as loot boxes are the least popular at 21%.

In comparison, 76% of those surveyed said their children did not make in-game purchases. This statistic has remained stable since 2020.

Over three in five parents of children who spend on in-game extras claimed they have an agreement with their children on how they manage their spending, with 49% asking permission and 27% setting spending limits.

Overall, 11% of gamers aged between 11 and 64 said they had spent real money on in-game currency, with only 4% purchasing loot boxes.