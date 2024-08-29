Report: Bungie dismissed ex-Marathon reboot director Chris Barrett over misconduct

Former Marathon reboot director Chris Barrett was reportedly fired by Bungie earlier this year following an internal investigation into inappropriate behaviour against female colleagues.

This is according to Bloomberg, which spoke with at least eight women from the studio who claimed Barrett sent them "a barrage of text messages that blurred the lines between professional and personal."

Some also said Barrett's "advances were unwanted and that they felt uncomfortable because [he] was significantly more powerful than they were at the company."

According to the report, Bungie employees "weren't told the circumstances behind Barrett's departure" and members of the Marathon team were allegedly told by management that he was taking a sabbatical.

In a statement to Bloomberg, Barrett said: "I feel that I have always conducted myself with integrity and been respectful and supportive of my colleagues, many of whom I consider my closest friends.

"I never understood my communications to be unwanted and I would have never thought they could possibly have made anyone feel uncomfortable. If anyone ever felt that way about their interaction with me, I am truly sorry."

Bungie's parent company Sony Interactive Entertainment also issued a statement, but did not comment on Barrett's case specifically.

It said it takes "all complaints of misconduct very seriously. It is our policy and practice to investigate every complaint promptly and take action based on the findings of our investigation."

In 2021, IGN spoke with 26 current and former Bungie employees about their experiences "of sexism, racism, abusive bosses, and systemic discrimination at the company."

In response, CEO Pete Parsons said that abusive leaders had been terminated or left the developer, later adding: "If new information comes to light – whether through this story or by named or anonymous people coming forward - we will act on that information and investigate with integrity."