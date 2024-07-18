Report: 82% of US gamers made an in-game purchase in freemium titles in 2023

A new report has found that 82% of American gamers made an in-game purchase in freemium titles last year.

That's according to Comscore's 2024 State of Gaming Report, published in partnership with in-game advertising platform Anzu.

The report also found that 62% of adults over the age of 18 engaged in gaming, with millennials comprising 49% of the segment followed by Gen Z at 13%.

Of those surveyed, 77% play on more than one platform, with over a third regularly using a combination of console, PC, and mobile.

US gamers spent 45 billion hours on gaming sites and apps last year, with esports becoming an increasingly popular activity.

An estimated 86% of Gen Z and 80% millennials surveyed said they watched esports, while 53% of Gen Z and 61% of millennials said they engaged with esports content.

"Our 2024 State of Gaming Report highlights the cultural significance of gaming and the vital role of gamer behaviour for brands looking to tap into this dynamic and engaged audience," said Comscore's chief commercial officer Steve Bagdasarian.