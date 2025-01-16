Report: 77% of devs expect games industry to grow in 2025

77% of game developers expect industry growth in 2025, with 90% of studios planning to release at least one new title.

This is according to Metaplay's Game Development Renaissance report, which surveyed 150 senior Unity developers in the UK and US conducted by independent market research firm Atomik Research.

According to the report, most respondents were optimistic about industry growth this year. Over two-thirds of developers expected fewer layoffs and studio closures, and around three-quarters predicted more acquisitions and exits.

Looking at funding, 77% anticipate more availability for funding new studios due to an increase in crowdfunding, angel investors, and community-backed investments. According to Metaplay, this allows "for more creative control, flexibility, and early community support."

63% of those surveyed also expect game development costs to be lower this year due to the use of technology rooted in artificial intelligence.

Elsewhere in the report, more than one in three developers view cross-platform capability as an important factor in shipping live service games, with 71% expecting demand for cross-play to increase.

Speaking of live service games, 76% of respondents expect this segment to boost revenue, with 38% suggesting that "regular content and updates" are significant factors when shipping a successful live ops title.

"Our findings have shown that live ops, cross-platform development, and external technology are at the heart of the game development renaissance," said Metaplay co-founder and CPO Teemu Haila.

"It represents an era where studios no longer have to rely on raw headcount to achieve growth. Instead, growth is achieved through smarter tooling, leaner teams, and sharper strategy."