Remedy appoints new CFO

Remedy has appointed a new CFO: Santtu Kallionpää.

Kallionpää will join Remedy's core management team in October, relinquishing his role as VP finance and business at Finnish confectionery company, Fazer.

Kallionpää replaces Remedy’s previous CFO, Terhi Kauppi, who left the company in June 2024.

“I am delighted to welcome Santtu Kallionpää to Remedy and our core management team," said Remedy’s CEO Tero Virtala.

"In addition to his financial expertise, he is experienced in consumer business ranging from steering strategic projects to business development and performance management of key operations. These are valuable competences and relevant skills for Remedy. Santtu will be a good leader and collaborator with both our game and support teams."

Kallionpää said: “I am excited to join such a world class gaming company with very interesting future opportunities. I look forward to working together with the talented Remedians."