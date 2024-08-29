Remedy and Annapurna sign deal to fund Control 2 and bring the series, plus Alan Wake, to TV and film

Annapurna and Remedy have signed a deal that will see the former finance 50% of the upcoming Control 2.

The deal also sees Annapurna secure the movie and TV rights to both Control and its sister series Alan Wake.

It is part of Remedy's move towards self-publishing some of its own titles.

The release states that this deal will result in Remedy receiving a 'great revenue share' from game sales after the initial investments have been recouped, while Annapurna will receive a great revenue share of the movie and TV sales.

The full IP rights to Alan Wake and Control will remain with Remedy, while Annapurna has the licensing rights for Control and Alan Wake in TV, film and other 'selected audiovisual' mediums.

Horror game Alan Wake 2 was funded and published last year by Epic Games, and although it has yet to generate a profit, it was Remedy's fastest-selling game and a huge critical hit.

It is the sister series to Control. The first Control game, published by 505 Games, sold over four million copies and generated €100 million. Control 2 was also due to be published by 505, but Remedy acquired the publisher rights back earlier this year.

"At Remedy, our primary focus continues to be what we do best - crafting industry-defining video games that have earned us global recognition," said Tero Virtala, CEO of Remedy Entertainment.

"Now, the time is right to expand the reach of Remedy's beloved franchises to an even broader global audience through film, television, and more. In Annapurna, we have found an outstanding partner who shares our ambition and passion for immersive storytelling. We are excited to see them bring the universes and characters we have created to life in new mediums, thanks to this unique deal."

He added: "We know Annapurna shares our passion for our IP and the universes we have created. With award-winning movies such as Zero Dark Thirty and games like Stray, Annapurna’s expertise across film, TV, and video games makes them an ideal partner for us. This agreement will ensure we can develop Control 2 into the best game possible and allows us to move into self-publishing for selected titles and expand our franchises to other mediums."

Megan Ellison, Founder and CEO of Annapurna, added: "By leveraging Remedy’s innovative narratives and immersive worlds, we can push the boundaries of how stories are told and experienced across mediums."

Annapurna's President of Interactive and New Media Hector Sanchez continued: "This deal with Remedy isn't just about adapting great games—-it's about breaking new ground in how companies can collaborate. By backing Remedy's move toward self-publishing, we're putting our faith in their vision. We know from experience that Remedy is a first-class games development partner, and we’re excited to share their work with an even wider audience by bringing the Control and Alan Wake universes to film, television and beyond."

As well as Control 2, Remedy is also developing Control multiplayer spin-off 'Condor', DLC for Alan Wake 2 and remakes of Max Payne 1 and 2 for Rockstar.