Relic Entertainment outlines new business strategy

Relic Entertainment has begun implementing its new business strategy after it became independent from Sega in March 2024.

Speaking to Game Developer, Relic CEO Justin Dowdeswell said the studio will focus on three areas: a commitment to existing games, working on "smaller-scope" titles, and revisiting older franchises via remasters, re-releases, or new projects.

Dowdeswell clarified that the implementation of the strategy would not involve layoffs. Last April, an unspecified number of employees were made redundant following the Sega sale. A former employee suggested 41 people were affected by the decision.

"Our new approach allows us to service our business needs while being in a strong position to react to opportunities in the market," said Dowdeswell.

"We're looking to operate with smaller teams on shorter timeframes, which means getting a game [into the] market roughly in the one [to] two-year range. Budget costs will vary depending on scope, but these titles will have a notably smaller budget than the big Relic real-time strategy games we will continue to work on."

He concluded: "By embracing independence and focusing on our core strengths, we are confident in our ability to deliver innovative, high-quality games that will resonate with players around the world."