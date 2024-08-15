Reforged Studios acquires Ground Shatter and Extra Mile Studios

Game publisher Reforged Studios has acquired Ground Shatter and Extra Mile Studios.

Ground Shatter is led by founder and director James Parker, and is the developer behind roguelike deck-builder Fights in Tight Spaces.

Extra Mile Studios is led by Bobby Farmer, and is known for providing co-developer services on Revolution Software's Broken Swords series.

"I was already a big fan of the games the teams at Ground Shatter and Extra Mile had built, and yet I could see that both teams still had a lot of potential to grow their success even further with the right support around them," said Reforged Studios CEO Peter van der Watt.

"When we made the list of studios we wanted to become part of Reforged, Ground Shatter and Extra Mile were right at the very top. Fortunately, both studios were as excited about the possibilities as we were, and so we are thrilled that they are joining us on our journey."

Reforged Studios was founded in 2023 by Peter van der Watt (Blazing Griffin), COO Colin Anderson (Denki, Rockstar Games, Epic Games), and CCO Ross Laurie (emerging technology entrepreneur).

The publisher will announce further acquisitions later in the year.