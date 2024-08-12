Reforged Labs raises $3.9m in funding round

Generative AI platform Reforged Labs has raised $3.9 million a seed funding round led by global venture capital firm DCM.

The firm, which provides AI tools to game studios for video advertisements, aims to use the funding to further develop its technologies so it can extend its services to more clients.

Reforged Labs saw additional contributions from Y Combinator, Epakon Capital, Goodwater Capital, Phoenix Fund, and Asymmetry Ventures.

Other angel investors included Niantic, Pocket Gems, King co-founder and former CFO Sebastian Knutsson, and the founders and executives of Sky Mavis.

"The technology that Reforged Labs is building will make it much easier for game studios of all sizes to experiment with video ads and achieve better, more consistent UA performance at scale," said Knutsson.

"Other players try to address the individual factors that make game marketing successful [...] but Reforged Labs has the ambition and unique ability to deliver a solution that improves on the entire marketing cycle."