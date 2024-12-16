Reflecting on The Game Awards 2024 | GI Microcast

The latest episode of The GamesIndustry.biz Microcast is available to download now.

This week, our show focuses on The Game Awards 2024. Chris reports on his experiences from attending the event, we discuss some of the big winners, and (inevitably) dive deeper into the big announcements from the night, as well as what they indicate about the state of games in the year ahead.

We also have the usual What Do The Numbers Mean? segment, in which we take a look at the initial performance of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

