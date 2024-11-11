Raw Fury appoints new CEO

Raw Fury has appointed Pim Holfve as its new CEO, taking over the indie label's founder, Jónas Antonsson.

Holfve joined from Trailmakers developer Flashbulb Games, where he had been CEO since November 2023. Prior to that, he spent almost ten years at Avalanche as its VP of corporate business development and, from 2015, its CEO. He also worked for over six years at King.

Raw Fury's new CEO Pim Holfve

Meanwhile, Antonsson will become the CEO of Raw Fury's owner and parent company, Combined Effect, which also comprises publishing labels Neon Doctrine in Taiwan and Kakehashi Games in Japan, as well as co-development studio Fury Studios, in Croatia.

Holfve commented: "I'm delighted to join such a talented team with so many great games from an amazingly diverse set of developers under its belt, and many more to come. I hope to build on and strengthen the winning formula that Raw Fury has developed."

Antonsson added: "Pim has a track record of success that I am confident will continue at Raw Fury. He is a leader who knows how to unlock potential, and it’s great to have him on the team. I will work actively across all the companies in the group as we grow and improve on what Combined Effect can offer going forward."