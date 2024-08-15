Rare and Dlala to discuss leadership through times of change at the GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit

Leaders from Rare and Dlala will join a special panel to discuss how to support and lead development teams during times of intense change.

The panel will end this year's GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit, which will take place at London's Royal Institution on September 18.

Rare studio boss Craig Duncan and chief of staff Harriet Manson will join Dlala CEO Aj Grand-Scrutton and COO Gemma Foster in a discussion around the rapid rate of change happening inside and outside of the games industry, such as on-going challenges posed by economic, political and global unrest. With Rare sharing insight from within a major Microsoft-owned AAA studio, and Dlala discussing their experiences on the indie side, the discussion will centre on the role of leadership in helping their employees navigate change, and will offer actionable advice and tips for leaders and HR professionals.

Leadership through challenging times is just one of the big topics at this year's HR Summit, which also features multiple breakout sessions and talks on mental health, neurodiversity, leadership, AI, remote working and more.

As well as a full schedule of talks, there will also be multiple breakout sessions, lunch, drinks and the event concludes with the 2024 Best Places To Work Awards. You can see the latest schedule here.

Our current expert speaker line-up includes AJ Grand-Scrutton (Dlala), Andy Coley (Games Studio Training), Craig Duncan (Rare), Eimear Slattery (RKD), Emma Smith (Hestia Talent), Gemma Cooper (Dlala), Gina Jackson (Pitchify), Harriet Mansion (Rare), Hayley Blundy (Futurlab), Lisa Opie (Ubisoft), Michael Chan (Compulsion Games), Perri Lewis (Mastered), Phil Atkinson (NextGen Skills), Pierre Escaich (Ubisoft), Sarah Brewster (Fresh Seed), Sarah Sorrell (Safe In Our World), Scott Baxter (Wardog), Sean Hogan (RKD), Sheila Attwood (Brightmine), Tommy Thompson (AI and Games), and more to be announced.

Last year's event was held at BAFTA and was a complete sell-out.

