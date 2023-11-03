If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

RapidEyeMovers to host city-wide games festival

The Kendal, UK event will host the world’s first VR fighting game tournament

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

VR studio RapidEyeMovers has announced that it will host a city-wide games festival in Kendal, UK.

The Humanize Festival of Play will, in part, turn the town into a playable map and feature existing game events.

It will also host the world's first VR esports tournament with RapidEyeMover's C-Smash VRS at the center stage.

The game developer's debut fighting game was recently nominated for a Golden Joystick award.

"With the rise of digital platforms – and accelerated by the challenges of the pandemic – games have been further removed from their roots," said RapidEyeMovers director Jörg Tittel.

"Games are not tech. They are culture. With games now the world’s dominant art and entertainment, it is time to celebrate, explore, and remind people of what makes games human."

Related topics
event RapidEyeMovers
Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.