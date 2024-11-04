Radical Forge raises £2.6m

Radical Forge has raised £2.6 million via NPIF II – Mercia Equity Finance (which is a part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II).

Thanks to this investment, the Middlesbrough-based studio will be able to expand its team (which currently has 70 employees), take on new projects, and see through the launch of Southfield in early 2025.

Chris McCourt of Mercia Ventures commented: "Radical Forge are a talented team with a vibrant culture that has helped them attract and retain skilled developers. We believe the current environment holds real opportunities for the business.

"With many of the big players in the industry downsizing their teams, they have the chance to attract top talent, expand their skills base and win larger and more complex projects. The NPIF II funding will enable them to pursue their expansion strategy and provide a further boost for Middlesbrough’s growing games industry."

Radical Forge went through a minor restructuring earlier this year, leading to six employees being laid off.