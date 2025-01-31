Quantic Dream's Beyond: Two Souls TV rights acquired by Elliot Page

Quantic Dream's 2013 supernatural action adventure Beyind: Two Souls is on its way to a TV adaptation after the rights were acquired by one of the game's original stars Elliot Page, through their company Pageboy Productions.

“Filming the game was one of the most challenging and fulfilling acting experiences of my career,” Page told Deadline.

“The story’s rich narrative and emotional depth offer us a fantastic foundation. We want to create a unique vision of the characters and their journeys that resonates with fans and newcomers.”

The game focused on Jodie Bell, a girl with psychic abilities and a supernatural entity called Aiden for a buddy, who becomes becomes entagled in the world of government secrets after being sent to the United States Department of Paranormal Activity. The show is already in early development, but there's no word yet on whether Page's co-star in the game, Willem Dafoe, will return to his role.

“We are absolutely thrilled to collaborate again with Elliot Page on this project,” added Quantic Dream writer and director, David Cage.

“I was blown away by his acting performance in the game, and I couldn’t think of anyone else to tell this story with the same passion on another medium. Beyond: Two Souls is a very special game for millions of players around the world who were moved by the story of Jodie and Aiden, and their journey in life and beyond. I know that Elliot has all the talent and instinct to make it something really unique on TV.”

Beyond: Two Souls orginally launched in 2013 as a PlayStation exclusive and was ported to PC in 2015. According to the LinkedIn page of Quantic Dream CEO Guillaume de Fondaumière, the game has sold over 6 million copies worldwide.

Pageboy Productions currently has three other announced projects in development including The Darkness Outside Us, a sci-fiction movie based on the YA novel by Eliot Schrefer and PowderKeg, a TV mini-series based on the true story of a murder linked to The Jenny Jones Show.

“This adaptation will honor the game’s legacy while inviting fresh perspectives,” Pageboy’s Head of Development and Production Matt Jordan Smith also told Deadline.

“Delving into questions of survival and how split-second decisions can alter not just our lives, but the lives of others, are key to telling the story.”