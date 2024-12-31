Putting people first – practical tips for mental health and wellbeing support | HR Summit Video

As the year comes to a close, GamesIndustry.biz has been running our videos from September's HR Summit in London.

You can watch seven of the sessions on our YouTube channel right now. And the last one to go live is this great talk from Hayley Blundy of Futurlab, who hosted a talk titled: Putting people first – practical tips for mental health and wellbeing support.

The talk was entirely focused on a series of practical advice on supporting employees during the global mental health crisis.

The HR Summit took place at the Royal Institution in London back in September, and preceded the Best Places To Work Awards 2024. To watch all the talks from the event, simply click here.