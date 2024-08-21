Publisher Headup establishes new independent studio Goon Squad

Publisher Headup has formed a new independent studio: Goon Squad.

Consisting of the publisher's own in-house development team, Headup says the formation of Goon Squad "marks a significant milestone in Headup's 15-year journey" and "is a testament to Headup’s commitment to nurturing creativity and innovation."

"Headup is empowering this creative hub to flourish independently, fostering a space where new gaming experiences can take root and grow while sharpening its own positioning with a clear publishing focus," the team explained.

Both Headup and Goon Squad remain fully owned parts of Microcuts Holding, which also owns the majority share of Gamefairy.

"This strategic development reflects the ongoing team growth and the desire to clearly define Headup’s roles in publishing, distribution and development," Headup says.

"With Goon Squad, the group is embracing the future of gaming, ready to deliver even more memorable experiences to gamers everywhere."