PTW opens new studio in South Carolina

Games industry service provider PTW has opened a new studio in Charleston, South Carolina.

The office will be led by studio head Bernhard Rieder under the leadership of VP of operations for Americas, Sebastien Bisch.

This is PTW's fourth North American studio, and it'll feature "state-of-the-art amenities designed for next-gen testing," the announcement said.

Bisch commented: "To better serve our US-based partners, we understand the significance and importance of having a domestic QA solution; the synergies are invaluable. Charleston stood out as the ideal location – it's a growing tech hub with the perfect blend of proximity and highly skilled talent.

"PTW is excited to create a center of excellence for the industry within the vibrant Charleston community and we look forward to building a new flagship studio in the US."

Earlier this year, PTW acquired Florida-based developer Ghostpunch Games for $13 million.

This followed redundancies at the company in January, with around 45 staff laid off, primarily from QA teams.