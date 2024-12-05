Skip to main content

PTW opens new studio in South Carolina

New Charleston office to be headed by Bernhard Rieder

Marie Dealessandri avatar
News by Marie Dealessandri Deputy Editor
Published on

Games industry service provider PTW has opened a new studio in Charleston, South Carolina.

The office will be led by studio head Bernhard Rieder under the leadership of VP of operations for Americas, Sebastien Bisch.

This is PTW's fourth North American studio, and it'll feature "state-of-the-art amenities designed for next-gen testing," the announcement said.

Bisch commented: "To better serve our US-based partners, we understand the significance and importance of having a domestic QA solution; the synergies are invaluable. Charleston stood out as the ideal location – it's a growing tech hub with the perfect blend of proximity and highly skilled talent.

"PTW is excited to create a center of excellence for the industry within the vibrant Charleston community and we look forward to building a new flagship studio in the US."

Earlier this year, PTW acquired Florida-based developer Ghostpunch Games for $13 million.

This followed redundancies at the company in January, with around 45 staff laid off, primarily from QA teams.

Read this next

Marie Dealessandri avatar
Marie Dealessandri: Marie joined GamesIndustry.biz in 2019 to head its Academy section. A journalist since 2012, she started in games in 2016. She can be found (rarely) tweeting @mariedeal, usually on a loop about Baldur’s Gate and the Dead Cells soundtrack. GI resident Moomins expert.
Related topics
Business Company debut Pole To Win International