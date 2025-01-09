PTW appoints David Dorans as CFO

Games outsourcing firm PTW has appointed David Dorans as chief financial officer.

Dorans will report to CEO Deborah Kirkham, and will oversee the company's global financial operations and support ongoing growth strategies.

Dorans has over two decades of experience in financial leadership. His most recent role was CFO at Mirriad Advertising, and he also held key roles at Channel 4, BBC Studios, and UKTV.

"I'm thrilled to be joining PTW," said Dorans. "Having navigated a range of challenges and embraced various opportunities in my previous roles, I look forward to collaborating with the team to create initiatives that blend financial prudence with a passion for excellence.

CEO Deborah Kirkham added: "David's strong foundation in financial governance is exactly what we need to support our strategic initiatives and drive sustainable growth across our global footprint in 2025 and beyond."