PTW acquires Ghostpunch Games for $13m

Pole to Win has acquired Florida-based developer Ghostpunch Games for $13 million.

PTW says the acquisition will expand its co-development services and enable Ghostpunch to "offer new AI-based QA automation offerings." The all-cash deal is expected to be completed in early September.

Ghostpunch Games was founded in 2015 and has over 60 employees, and has worked with studios including EA, Gearbox Software, Bethesda Game Studios, and 2K.

Ghostpunch executive producer Hugh Falk will take on the role of site head of PTW Fort Lauderdale and director of technology Alejandro Garcia-Tunon has been appointed director of co-development. Both will report to PTW COO Sijo Jose.

Director of operations Rick Daniels will become head of sales for art and co-development and will report to PTW chief revenue officer Kaley Hurst. Animation director Devon Brown has been appointed PTW's senior animation manager, and will report to Falk.

"Ghostpunch is a highly respected development partner for numerous top-tier AAA studios, boasting a remarkable retainment rate of over 90%," said PTW CEO Deborah Kirkham.

"This impressive reputation as a standout studio of talent fully aligns with PTW's ongoing mission to deliver exceptional development services to its partners around the world."

PTW head of sales for art and co-development Rick Daniels added: "This acquisition marks a significant milestone for our studio, allowing us to leverage PTW's global resources and expertise to elevate our game development capabilities."