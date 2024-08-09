PS5 hits 4m UK sales, 31 weeks slower than PS4

PlayStation 5 has now sold through four million consoles in the UK, GfK data reveals.

It's the ninth console to achieve that feat in the UK, but took 31 weeks longer to get there than PlayStation 4.

It's the fifth-fastest selling console in the UK, although it has a comparatively much higher price point than those ahead of it. PlayStation 1, for instance (which is the fourth-fastest) dropped to £129 after 76 weeks on sale and was under £100 by the time it reached four million sales.

In terms of revenue, PS5 has generated more than any other console at this sales point, bringing in just under £1.85 billion in revenue (vs £1.26 billion for PS4).

Nintendo Wii is the fastest console to four million (it was also joint fastest to 1m with PS5, and the fastest to two and three million). It had a launch price of £180 and was £140 after three years. PS2 was the second fastest to four million, and was launched at £299, becoming £199 after 49 weeks and was £165 on average by the time it reached four million units.

PS4, which is the third fastest to four million units, was comparatively higher in price, but was still below £300 by the time it hit four million units.

"The days of razors and razorblades when consoles sold at almost impulse-purchase price points, are over," says GfK games boss Dorian Bloch. "Either from launch or by heavy price reductions over time -- Wii, PS1, PS2 and Xbox 360 -- all had low cumulative average selling prices by the time they reached 4m units."

