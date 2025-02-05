ProbablyMonsters initiates fresh round of job cuts

ProbablyMonsters has reportedly initiated another round of layoffs.

As reported by GameDeveloper, LinkedIn posts from developers hitherto working at the company suggest projects have been "closed", resulting in several announcements from staff confirming they were now open for work.

"My most recent project at ProbablyMonsters has been closed so I am looking for a new role," said one game designer, whilst a former QA lead said: "my team has been unfortunately laid off and I'm looking for my next role".

ProbablyMonsters has reportedly declined to comment. It is unclear how many roles have been impacted at this time.

The cuts come just months after ProbablyMonsters laid off "about 50 people" at the end of October 2024.

The swath of job cuts from last year continue in 2025. In January alone, over 700 developers have lost their jobs, with cuts and closures at Freejam, Splash Damage, Piranha Games, Jar of Sparks, as well as 185 jobs cut by Ubisoft.