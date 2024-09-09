Powerful Baseball Pro remains No.1 for second consecutive month | Japan Monthly Charts

Konami's Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 held its top spot on Japan's charts in August, selling another combined total of 76,000 copies on Switch and PS4.

Across its first six weeks of release, the title moved 336,000 copies according to Famitsu's latest sales data. Its predecessor, eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 sold a combined 259,000 units during the same time period.

The rest of the Top 10 was comprised of Nintendo titles, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe selling 50,000 copies in August bringing it up from No.4 in July to No.2.

Nintendo Switch Sports rose 12 spots to No.3, following the addition of basketball to the game on July 10.

Bandai Namco's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles debuted at No.8 on Switch, selling 23,000 copies. The PS5 version of the game was the third best-selling new title of the month, charting at No.36 with 6,000 units sold.

As for publishers, Nintendo saw a 40.9% of the market share at ¥2.3 billion. Konami maintained its No.2 position with a 14% share, boosted by Powerful Pro Baseball remaining at the top of the charts.

Switch was the best selling format in August, experiencing a 88.1% of the market share and 883,789 boxed games sold.

In terms of hardware, Switch was also at the top having sold 228,000 units across its three models. PS5 came in second with 104,000 units sold between its two editions.

Here are Japan's Top 10 best-selling physical games from July 29, 2024 to August 25, 2024, courtesy of Famitsu: