Pokémon Unite shutting down in Belgium and Netherlands next year

Pokémon Unite will be shut down in Belgium and the Netherlands on November 30, 2025.

The Pokémon Company and the game's developer TiMi announced that the game will no longer be available to download on mobile or Switch beyond that date.

Subscriptions and in-game items will not be available for purchase from October 31, 2024.

While no reason was given for the decision, it's most likely due to restrictions on loot boxes in both regions.

Pokémon Unite features a mechanic called the Prize Machine, which requires players to use in-game currency (purchased with real money) to receive cosmetic items.

Loot boxes are illegal to sell in Belgium under the country's gambling law. While loot boxes cannot be regulated under gambling law in the Netherlands, its government announced in July 2023 that it was pursuing a loot box ban.