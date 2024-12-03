Pokémon TCG Pocket reportedly surpassed over $200m in first month

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket has reportedly reached $208 million in revenue in its first month, according to AppMagic estimates.

As reported by Pocket Gamer, the mobile hit averaged $6.5 million in daily player spending, with a peak of $8.4 million on November 22 following an event. This reportedly boosted daily revenue by 20% as a result.

Pokémon TCG Pocket reached its highest weekly earnings in week three at $51.1 million and declined by 3% during its fourth week to $49.7 million.

Japan continues to be the game's biggest market, making up 42% of lifetime player spending at $90.1 million. The US remained in second, but dropped 27% to $58.2 million since the game surpassed $100 million in revenue.

Pokémon TCG Pocket launched on October 30, 2024, and made $12 million in its first four days. It went on to surpass $100 million in less than three weeks.