Pokémon TCG Pocket reportedly makes $12m in first four days

The new mobile outing for the Pokémon Trading Card Game has generated more than $12 million after just four days of release.

That's according to Appmagic estimates, collated by MobileGamer.biz, which reported that Pokémon TCG Pocket made around $3 million per day in its debut weekend.

Pokémon's home market of Japan accounts for the biggest share of this at 45% of all in-game spending. The second biggest market is the US at 25%, before it drops to 4% each for Hong Kong and Taiwan.

However, the US leads the way in terms of downloads, with 29% of the game's installs recorded there. Brazil is the second largest market at 11%, following by Mexico at 6%. Japan accounts for 4% of all downloads, as does the UK, France and Germany.

The official Pokémon TCG Pocket account on X announced the game passed 10 million downloads within four days, with Appmagic estimating this rose to 12 million the following day.

iOS users are by far the biggest spenders, reportedly accounting for $10.5 million of the $12.1 million generated so far.