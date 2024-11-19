Pokémon TCG Pocket has reportedly generated $120m since launch

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket has generated $120.8 million since its launch on October 30, 2024.

As reported by PocketGamer, the game reached $100 million in less than three weeks, according to data from AppMagic.

Pokémon TCG Pocket made $12 million in its first four days, culminating in $38.5 million during its first week. The mobile hit then made a further $48.5 million in week two.

As of November 17, the game has averaged an estimated $6.4 million in daily player spending.

Japan remains its biggest market, contributing 42% of global player spending at $50.6 million. The US is the second biggest market, making up 28% of total revenue at $33.6 million.

Pokémon TGC Pocket has since surpassed 30 million downloads worldwide, as shared by the game's official account on social media.