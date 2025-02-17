Pokémon Company and Niantic pledge $1m for LA fire relief

The Pokémon Company International and Pokémon Go developer Niantic have pledged $1 million in donations to support Los Angeles wildfire relief.

The Pokémon Company will make a $500,000 donation to GlobalGiving's California Wildfire Relief Fund, which will be matched by a $500,000 donation from Niantic.

Nonprofit organisations, including the Pasadena Community Foundation and the Downtown Women's Center, have received grants from GlobalGiving's fund, which will continue to support local nonprofits following the recent wildfires.

"Our thoughts are with those affected by the devastating wildfires in Southern California," said Pokémon Company chief diversity officer Raquel Daniels.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to support efforts in the greater Los Angeles area alongside our partners at Niantic and GlobalGiving."

GlobalGiving CEO Victoria Vrana added: "Thanks to The Pokémon Company group's donation, we've already provided emergency grants to local nonprofit partners working on the frontlines of relief and recovery.

"Their continued efforts will help ensure that the fire-impacted communities receive the vital support they need in the weeks and months ahead."

The Pokémon Company is one of many video games companies to donate money to support ongoing wildfire recovery efforts in LA.

Activision donated $1 million to the LAFD Foundation and Direct Relief. It raised a further $1.6 million from proceeds of its Call of Duty LA Fire Relief Pack.

Sony donated $5 million to support first responders, community relief, rebuilding efforts, and assistance programs for those affected.