Pocketpair launches publishing arm, partners with Surgent Studios for first title

Palworld developer Pocketpair has launched a publishing division, and has partnered with Surgent Studios to produce its upcoming horror title.

The untitled game is set for release in late 2025, and is not set in the Tales of Kenzera universe. Surgent Studios clarified that it is continuing conversations with potential partners centered on games set in that world.

"Both Surgent and Pocketpair are well-versed in taking risks," said Surgent Studios CEO Abubakar Salim. "We noticed a pattern in the entertainment industry, and Pocketpair has given us the opportunity to make a horror game about it."

"We're still in an earnest conversation about further projects set in the Tales of Kenzera universe, but this will be a standalone piece: a mile marker between where we've come from and where we're going."

Head of Pocketpair Publishing John Buckley added: "As the games industry continues to grow, more and more games find themselves struggling to get funded and greenlit."

"The ultimate goal of Pocketpair Publishing is to find creators with a genuine passion for games and enable them to create fun, new experiences all over the world."

Last October, Surgent Studios put its entire games division on hiatus as it struggled to find funding for future projects. An unknown number of staff were put at risk of being made redundant.

In July 2024, over a dozen workers were affected by layoffs three months after the release of Tales of Kenzera: Zau.