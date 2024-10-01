PlayStation says full-screen PS5 dash advertisements were caused by a "tech error"

Sony says that full-screen-sized promotional materials that appeared on PS5 dashboards following its latest update were added in "error" and have now been removed.

Yesterday, players took to social media to report that following the PS5's latest update, Game Hubs were taken over by full-screen game advertisements in place of the usual background artwork.

Hovering over Horizon Zero Dawn, for example, would link to an advertisement for Lego Horizon Adventures, and at the time, it was reported that the adverts could not be disabled without entirely disconnecting the console from the internet.

Now, in a brief statement on X/Twitter, the AskPlayStation account states the advertisements were caused by a "tech error."

"A tech error with the Official News feature on the PS5 console has since been resolved," the company explained.

"There have been no changes to the way game news is displayed on PS5."