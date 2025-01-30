PlayStation Plus to solely focus on PS5 games

PlayStation Plus will begin focusing solely on PlayStation 5 games starting January 2026.

In a blog post announcing its monthly games for February, the firm said PlayStation 4 games will "no longer be a key benefit" on PS Plus and will "only occasionally be offered" on its monthly games and games catalog services.

"As many of our players are currently playing on the PS5 and have shifted towards redeeming and accessing PS5 titles from [these services], PS Plus is also evolving with this trend," it said. "We may still provide titles that can be playable on both PS4 and PS5 after this date."

The change will not affect PS4 monthly games that players have already redeemed. They will continue to have access to these titles so long as they remain a PS Plus member.

As for the game catalog service, PS4 titles will remain available until they leave the catalog as part of its "monthly refresh" of games.