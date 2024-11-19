PlayStation names Olivier Courtemanche as head of mobile

Sony Interactive Entertainment has appointed Olivier Courtemanche as its new head of mobile, and Justin Kubiak as head of mobile business development and partnerships.

Both announced their new roles on Linkedin.

Courtemanche previously was PlayStation's co-head of mobile alongside Kris Davis, who appears to still be in that role. Courtemanche initially joined Sony in 2022, after stints at the likes of Meta, Zynga, Walt Disney, and EA.

Meanwhile, Kubiak previously was heading PlayStation's licensing and developer partnerships for mobile, having joined in 2021 from Samsung where he was head of games partnerships. He previously worked at the likes of NCSoft, Scopely, and Disney Interactive.

Sony shut down its first-party mobile developer Neon Koi last month, a studio it had acquired in 2022. The developer was initially launched under the name Savage Game Studios by Rockstar, Wargaming, and Rovio alumni, but rebranded in late 2023.