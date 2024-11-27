PlayStation 2 has surpassed 160m lifetime sales

PlayStation 2 has sold 160 million units worldwide, maintaining its top spot as the best selling console of all time.

Sony has updated the PlayStation history page on its website to reflect this milestone.

Launched in March 2000, the console last reached a significant sales figure in 2011 when it moved 150 million lifetime units.

In comparison, Sony's next biggest selling console is the PlayStation 4, which sold 117 million units as of May 2023.

As detailed in its latest financials, Sony has sold 65 million PlayStation 5 consoles since its release in November 2020.

Looking at other consoles, the Nintendo Switch has sold 146 million units since it launched in 2017, as detailed in Nintendo's recent financial report.

However, the Nintendo DS remains the firm's most popular hardware at 154 million units sold.