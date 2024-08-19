Playrix founders lead inaugural Sunday Times Gaming Rich List 2024

The Sunday Times has published its first Gaming Rich List 2024, which includes the top 30 richest game developers and players in the UK.

Playrix founders Igor and Dmitry Bukhman topped the list, who have earned an estimated £12.54 billion. They also ranked at No.27 on The Sunday Times Rich List 2024.

Improbable co-founder and CEO Herman Narula came in second with £780 million, followed by King co-founder and former CEO Riccardo Zacconi at £410 million.

Zacconi is one of three King executives in the Top 10, alongside Mel Morris at No.7 with £312 million and Sebastian Knutsson at No.9 worth £225 million.

Elsewhere, Rockstar co-founders Sam and Dan Houser are at No.4 worth £350 million, while Facepunch Studios founder Garry Newman ranked at No.6 with £335 million.

Former Team17 chief executive Debbie Bestwick came in at No.13 with £130 million, one of only three women on the list.

The youngest to rank on the list was 27-year-old Harry Lewis as part of KSI and The Sidemen, worth a collective £50 million.

"The UK gaming industry has become a great British success story of recent years, creating thousands of jobs and contributing strongly to economic growth," said Gaming Rich List compiler Robert Watts."

"Our first Gaming Rich List shows who is earning well from hits such as Minecraft, Grand Theft Auto, and Candy Crush."

Here's the Top 10 of The Sunday Times Gaming Rich List 2024: