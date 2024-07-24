PlayCap is a "pioneering" angel investment syndicate "led by women"

PlayCap – a "pioneering angel investment syndicate led by women" – hopes to "significantly enhance the representation of women" within the games investment arena.

Established by angel investor Bibbi Wikman, PlayCap aims to united seasoned investors with newcomers and create a "collaborative environment where women with experience in the industry can make impactful investments."

PlayCap says it does not restrict its investments to women-led gaming companies only, however, and "remains open to any promising opportunities identified within the gaming industry."

"Investing as a network offers an exceptional opportunity to gain investment experience, which is why PlayCap integrates both experienced investors and newcomers with significant industry expertise," Wikman said.

"By leveraging our collective expertise from the industry in game development, company building, leadership, marketing, human resources, law, and more, PlayCap members are uniquely positioned to provide robust support to game studios and companies.".