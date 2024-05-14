PlanetPlay parent acquires Playmob

UK developer and insights firm Playmob has been acquired by Sphaira Innovation for an undisclosed sum.

The studio has spent several years working with Sphaira's PlanetPlay initiative, which explores ways to get the games industry and gamers involved in tackling climate change. The two companies collaborated on the recent Make Green Tuesday Moves campaign, which aimed to raise awareness of this issue.

Playmob CEO Jude Ower (pictured above centre) joins Sphaira UK as chief strategy officer and will work closely with PlanetPlay CEO Rhea Loucas (above right). The pair recently led a games industry delegation at the Climate Promise event held by the United Nations Development Programme.

Ower added: "Playmob's mission is closely aligned with PlanetPlay, and we are delighted to announce that we are merging our important efforts, and Playmob is being acquired by PlanetPlay.

"Through the projects we have been working on together, it is clear that our partnership is a strong move for our industry and pushing the sustainability x gaming agenda forward. PlanetPlay and Sphaira is the right home for Playmob and we are excited for the next part of our green gaming journey together.”

Playmob is currently working with the UNDP on a new international study exploring people's views on climate change and how they want to see their countries tackle this issue.

"After having been accepted by major game studios and music artists in supporting our not-for-profit eco donate platform, we are excited for Playmob and Jude to join us," said Sphaira Innovation UK chairman Dirk van Daele (above left). "Her efforts and established track record in 'playing for good' will help us to scale even faster for the benefit of the climate."