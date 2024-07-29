Skydance Games has partnered with Plaion to publish Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra when it debuts next year.

The game was unveiled earlier this year during GDC, and features both Captain America and Black Panther in a World War II setting. It is being developed by Skydance New Media, the studio led by Naughty Dog alum and Uncharted creative director Amy Hennig, as well as her fellow co-president Julian Beak.

While the specific devices have yet to be confirmed, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is due to launch some time in 2025.

Skydance has previously published its own titles under the Skydance Interactive label, with past releases including VR outing The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners. Upcoming VR action game Skydance's Behemoth is also set to be published internally.

Plaion is owned by Embracer Group, although it will become part of the company tentatively named 'Middle-earth Enterprises & Friends' when the group splits into three separate public entities.

Haluk Mentes, head of Marvel Games, said: "Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is an exquisite and bold take on some of our most beloved and timeless characters. The world-class development talent of Skydance Games and global publishing capabilities of Plaion are an excellent team-up to ensure we deliver on the massive promise this game has. We’re excited to collaborate and bring Marvel 1943 to players around the world."

In addition to Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, Hennig's team at Skydance New Media is also working on a title set in the Star Wars universe.