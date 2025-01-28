Phoenix Labs lays off "majority" of workforce

Vancouver-based developer Phoenix Labs has laid off the "majority" of its staff.

In a post shared on LinkedIn, it said the decision was made "as part of unfortunate but necessary changes to [its] operations."

"We recognise and deeply appreciate the contributions of every individual impacted," the developer wrote. "Their talent, dedication, and creativity have left an indelible mark on our company and games."

Phoenix Labs said the future of its games, Dauntless and Fae Farm, are uncertain and that it would share "more details in the coming weeks."

"For now, our focus is on supporting those affected through this transition," it concluded.

Last May, 140 employees were reportedly let go from the developer. According to former principal engineer Kris Morness, Phoenix Labs was acquired by blockchain platform Forte over a year ago which "cancelled all projects in development."

This followed a round of layoffs in December 2023, which affected 34 workers across the developers' publishing, HR, IT, and shared services divisions. Phoenix Labs also cut 9% of its workforce in May 2023.